ASRock will show off new PC monitors at CES 2024, including one with a 520Hz refresh rate

Well-known PC hardware maker ASRock has some big plans for CES 2024 next week. That includes showing off new entries in their Phantom Gaming product lineup, such as some high-end gaming PC monitors.

PC Gamer reports that two of the monitors will have 27-inch LCD-based screens. One of them will be the ASRock Phantom Gaming PG27QFW2A with a very fast refresh rate of 400Hz and a 1440p resolution. The other monitor, the ASRock Phantom Gaming PG27FFX2A, will have an even faster refresh rate of 520Hz.

At the moment, we don't have any more hardware specs on these fast refresh rate monitors, but hopefully, the company will reveal more details during CES 2024.

That's not all. ASRock plans to reveal two OLED-based gaming PC monitors, the Phantom Gaming PGO34QRT2A and Phantom Gaming GO27QFS2A. Based on their product numbers, one may be a 34-inch monitor, while the other may be a 27-inch display. ASRock says both will have 240Hz refresh rates and QHD resolutions.

Once again, we don't have any more confirmed hardware specs yet for these OLED displays, including which company (Samsung or LG) makes the panels. Prices and availability for these new ASRock monitors have also not been revealed.

We expect CES 2024 to include a lot of new PC monitor reveals. Even before the trade show in Las Vegas begins, LG Display has announced it will show off several new OLED PC monitors at CES, including a 27-inch OLED screen with a 240Hz refresh rate.

Samsung will also be announcing three new OLED PC monitors in its Odyssey gaming lineup at CES 2024. One will be a 27-inch monitor with a 360Hz refresh rate, while the other two monitors (32-inch and 49-inch) will both have displays with a 240Hz refresh rate.