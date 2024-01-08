HP will launch its own high end gaming PC monitor with a 32-inch 240Hz OLED display

Lots of PC makers have already announced plans for new OLED gaming PC monitors ahead of CES 2024. That includes new smart monitors from LG, new OLED displays from Samsung, a big 40-inch curved monitor from Dell, and even the promise of a 520Hz monitor coming from ASRock.

Now you can add HP to that list. The company has just revealed the OMEN Transcend 32 Gaming Monitor, which does have a few interesting features beyond just its display.

HP's press release states the OMEN Transcend 32 Gaming Monitor has a 32-inch 4K QD-OLED panel with a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, along with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.3 ms response time. It's been VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified and is also the first OMEN monitor that supports Dolby Vision HDR,

Aside from the display, HP claims this is the first gaming monitor with independent switchable USB ports. This will allow users to quickly switch between connected devices. It will also support "smart KVM features to drag and drop files across devices" according to HP.

The product will also be the first gaming monitor to support 140W USB-C power delivery for charging devices,. The onboard speakers have been tuned by HP's HyperX division, and users will be able to access a 10 band EQ via the monitor's OMEN gaming hub for even more audio customization.

The monitor will also include support for the company's OMEN Tempest Monitor Cooling Technology. This is supposed to extend the panel life of the display. HP will also have a three-year warranty on the monitor for some added protection.

HP is not revealing yet just when the OMEN Transcend 32 Gaming Monitor will go on sale, except that it will launch sometime later this year. It is also not revealing the price point of the monitor yet.