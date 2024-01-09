Razer announces new Blade laptops, with one including an OLED 240Hz display

Razer has announced an updated range of its Blade laptops at CES 2024, which includes a new ultra-portable 14-inch model, a world's first display in the new 16-inch model, as well as a preview of an ultra-powerful 18-inch model with 4K 165Hz display.

The first Blade laptop launched back in 2012 having been first announced in August 2011, since then it has been a successful venture for the company, which started as a gaming peripherals manufacturer. Since then, the company has recently partnered with brands such as Lamborghini to create limited edition models.

Back in the present day, the highlight of the announcement is the Razer Blade 16. A 16-inch laptop which includes a worlds first OLED 240Hz 16" display which goes up to QHD+ (2560x1600) resultion and 0.2ms response time. Additionally, the laptop is powered by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 and the Intel Core i9-14900HX to provide great gaming performance.

The Razer Blade 14 is marketed as the most portable laptop in the range, being 0.71" / 18mm thin and 4.05 lbs / 1.84 kg while offering up to 10 hours of battery life. It also includes the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor including enhanced Ryzen AI performance and a QHD+ 240Hz display, alongside the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card.

Finally, a preview of what is to come was the final announcement, the Razer Blade 18 will be a behemoth of a machine offering an 18" 4K 165Hz display and Thunderbolt 5 allowing for multiple high resolution displays to be connected as well as high speed storage. Further details on the specs will be revealed at a later date.

Razer also announced a USB C dock which is designed to go with the Razer Blade 18, which includes 4 USB-A, 2 USB C, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, 3.5mm audio combo jack, and UHS-I SD/MicroSD card slots. It supports 4K 60Hz via HDMI and supports 85 W charging.

Pricing and availability is different across all of these devices, with some being available now and others later in the year:

Razer Blade 16 starting at $2,999.99USD / €3499.99 available today.

Razer Blade 14 pricing to be announced closer to the pre-order date of 23rd January 2024.

Razer USB C Dock starting at $119.99 USD / €139.99 available now.

Further information on the Razer Blade 18 will be provided later in the year.