Alleged dummy units of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 showcase the device in all its glory

Image via IceUniverse

A recent report gave us a peek at the alleged Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 specifications. The leak suggested that the phone is very similar to the previous Galaxy Z Fold phones.

One thing that is rumored to happen this year is that the Galaxy Z Fold6 would pack a wider outer display than the Galaxy Z Fold5 and sport symmetrical bezels in the front display. Moreover, it is also speculated that the back will have huge camera rings, with the rear looking similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra's back.

Now, some images of the dummy units of the alleged Galaxy Z Fold6 have been shared by reliable tipster IceUniverse on X. According to the images, the alleged dummy units of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 pack all the rumored changes, such as a wider outer display, a boxier design, button placements, and more.

Gallery: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 dummy units

One image also shows a comparison between the Galaxy Z Fold5 and the dummy unit of the Galaxy Z Fold6. You can see the wider cover display and boxier design. The more screen real estate on the outer display would make it more usable, as previously, apps and games used to look stretched and squeezed in the tall display of the Galaxy Z Fold5.

On the back, the premium foldable packs a triple-camera setup. Previous leaks have suggested that Samsung could introduce the Galaxy Z Fold6 in new color options, and it could also have some online exclusive colors as well.

As per the specifications leak, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and sport the same camera and battery specifications as the Galaxy Z Fold6. Moreover, the US pricing of the premium foldable has also been leaked, which suggests a $100 increase compared to the Galaxy Z Fold5 across all the storage variants.