Samsung to stick with Snapdragon chipset for its upcoming Galaxy Z Flip6 and Z Fold6

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 during the second Unpacked event of the year, slated for July in Paris ahead of the Olympics in France. Previous leaks have suggested that Samsung could launch both foldables in shiny new color options.

The Galaxy Z Flip6 was recently spotted on the Geekbench listings, not once but twice, the first time for GPU tests and the next time for CPU benchmarking tests. The Galaxy Z Flip6 is also expected to get a thicker folding screen that will help minimize the crease on it. Recently, the clamshell foldable was spotted on the BIS website, hinting at its imminent launch in India and also revealing upgrades in the camera.

The Galaxy Z Fold6, on the other hand, is expected to get a wider outer display and is rumored to come with the same camera and battery specifications as last year's Galaxy Z Fold5. There was also a rumor that Samsung may opt for a twin-chip strategy, meaning it could launch Exynos as well as Snapdragon variants of both foldables.

However, Samsung might ditch the twin-chip strategy because, according to the latest report by The Elec, Samsung has decided to go all Snapdragon for the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6. It is reported that the South Korean giant could use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for the Galaxy processor in its upcoming foldable and will keep the Exynos chipset for the Galaxy S series phones.

The Elec notes that the reason for going all in for Snapdragon is the fact that, since its origin, Snapdragon has powered foldable phones. This is because the foldable series is premium and costs more than the standard Galaxy S series phones. Users expect top-notch specifications from premium foldable phones.

Although this year's Exynos processor hasn't picked up bad press and has better performance compared to its predecessors, Samsung may be concerned that sales will fall because of the usage of the Exynos processor in its premium handsets.

Let us know in the comments below if you would purchase a Galaxy Z Flip6 or the Galaxy Z Fold6 powered by the Exynos processor or not.