Microsoft Edge 126 launches in the Stable channel with AI theme generator and more

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Microsoft is rolling out Edge 126 in the Stable Channel. The latest official version of Microsoft's web browser adds the previously announced feature which lets users make their custom browser themes with the assistance of AI.

Here is the changelog:

Edge will update itself to version 126 automatically. However, you can speed things up by going to Menu > Help & Feedback > About Microsoft Edge or the edge://settings/help page.