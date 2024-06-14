Microsoft Edge 126 launches in the Stable channel with AI theme generator and more

Microsoft is rolling out Edge 126 in the Stable Channel. The latest official version of Microsoft's web browser adds the previously announced feature which lets users make their custom browser themes with the assistance of AI.
Here is the changelog:
Version 126.0.2592.56: June 13, 2024
Fixed various bugs and performance issues, feature updates, and policy updates.
Stable channel security updates are listed here.
Dev Channel updates
The following Dev channel updates preceded this Stable channel release. The following Dev notes provide detailed information about the changes in each release.
- Dev Channel update to 126.0.2552.0 is live. - Microsoft Community Hub
- Dev Channel update to 126.0.2566.1 is live. - Microsoft Community Hub
- Dev Channel update to 126.0.2578.1 is live. - Microsoft Community Hub
- Dev Channel update to 126.0.2592.11 is live. - Microsoft Community Hub
Feature updates
- AI theme generator. Microsoft Edge includes an AI theme generator that allows users to input a text prompt and generate a series of images to preview as browser themes. Applying the theme includes setting the generated image on the Edge new tab page and applying the image's dominant color to the browser frame. Admins can control availability to this feature using the AIGenThemesEnabled policy. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.
- Security setting controls in the Microsoft Edge management service. The Microsoft Edge management service will provide admins with a dedicated experience to manage specific settings that help improve the security posture of their managed browser instances. Note: This experience is in public preview and can be accessed by opting in to targeted release in the Microsoft 365 admin center.
- Copilot summarization notification. The feature displays an Omnibox notification when users enter into a reading mode eligible page in Edge and offers them the option to open Copilot in the sidebar to generate a summary of the content. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.
Policy updates
New policies
- ProactiveAuthWorkflowEnabled - Enable proactive authentication
- InternetExplorerSetForegroundWhenActive - Keep the active Microsoft Edge window with an Internet Explorer mode tab always in the foreground.
Obsoleted policies
- MathSolverEnabled - Let users snip a Math problem and get the solution with a step-by-step explanation in Microsoft Edge (obsolete)
- ImmersiveReaderGrammarToolsEnabled - Enable Grammar Tools feature within Immersive Reader in Microsoft Edge (obsolete)
Edge will update itself to version 126 automatically. However, you can speed things up by going to Menu > Help & Feedback > About Microsoft Edge or the edge://settings/help page.
