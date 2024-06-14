27-inch Dell S2725DS monitor is now discounted by $60 to just $159.99 on Amazon

In recent months, Dell released the Dell S2725DS monitor with a price tag of $219.99. Currently, it’s discounted by 27% so you can get it for just $159.99. At this price range it’s certainly not a top of the range monitor but it looks very smart with its thin bezels and has a good resolution of 2560x1440, so that’s better than 1080p but not as good as 4K.

Some of the highlights of this 27-inch WQHD display include its 99% sRGB color gamut, HDMI/DisplayPort connectivity, a 100Hz refresh rate and 8ms response time, and its stand which lets you adjust the height, tilt, swivel, and pivot of the monitor. It also includes a matte screen so that you won’t get as much reflection from it, that’s nice if you’re going to be in a well-lit room.

Providing further highlights, the Amazon page says:

Stunning visuals and built-in acoustic excellence: With QHD (2560x1440) resolution, you’ll get 1.77 times more details than Full HD. Enjoy impressive audio with the integrated dual 5W speakers with a wide dynamic range. Easy options of 5 preset and 1 customizable audio profiles to tailor for every moment.

Designed with everyday versatility and comfort in mind: Seamlessly switch between streaming and casual gaming with the built-in dual HDMI connectivity ports. Customize your view with tilt, swivel, pivot and adjust the height of your monitor for a comfortable setup all day long.

Enhanced eye comfort: This 27" monitor achieves TÜV Rheinland 4-star eye comfort certification — the latest industry standard for eye comfort to help reduce signs of eye fatigue. Benefit from improved ComfortView Plus, a built-in feature that reduces blue light emission to less than 35%, and the 100Hz variable refresh rate that delivers smoother motion visuals, ensuring seamless viewing experience and perfect for casual gaming sessions.

Audio re-engineered: Experience tailored audio perfection with integrated dual 5W speakers featuring preset tuned audio profiles.

Dell Services: 1 Year Advanced Exchange Service: If your warranty issue can’t be resolved remotely, Dell will send a replacement monitor the next business day if deemed necessary after phone/online diagnosis during your Limited Hardware Warranty term. Shipping times may vary by location.

Unhelpfully, it’s hard to say what customers on Amazon thought of this particular display because the ratings are mixed with another bunch of monitors that Dell sells. However, we were able to find a review on Monitor Nerds which described this model as “one of the best monitors [Samsung] has produced, even if it’s not the most high-end variant.”

