Bungie apologizes and says it is fixing the launch issues for Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Destiny 2: The Final Shape, the long-awaited expansion pack for the sci-fi shooter from developer Bungie, launched for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms on Tuesday. However, the launch has been plagued by several issues encountered by players of the game.

Some of the issues were expected, as the players who have been awaiting the ending of major storylines in the Destiny lore flooded Bungie's servers when The Final Shape dropped. For the PC Steam version, SteamDB shows that the game had a concurrent player peak of 314,634 on Tuesday, which is just short of the game's all-time concurrent player peak of 316,750.

However, as Eurogamer reports, there were other issues besides flooding servers for The Final Shape, as some players reported they were being kicked out of the game or being kicked out in the middle of a cut scene.

In a series of posts on the official Destiny 2 X account late on Tuesday, Bungie stated, "we want to apologize" for any issues with playing The Final Shape. It added:

We’re hard at work trying to resolve each of these issues as quickly as possible, and many of the connection issues from this morning have already been fixed.

If a player missed out on checking out a critical story cutscene in the expansion, Bungie stated that they could go to the "Replayable Missions node in the middle of the Pale Heart map" to check them out. The multi-post on X concluded with Bungie stating:

We built The Final Shape to be an exciting, cathartic, story-driven adventure for everyone to enjoy. We’re truly sorry if connection issues and instability is getting in the way of that experience, and we promise to keep working until these issues are resolved.

The expansion has had a bit of a rough time, even before this week's release. Bungie delayed The Final Shape's release by several months to make improvements. Then, the entire expansion leaked out on Sony's PlayStation service several days ahead of time for a few hours, which resulted in lots of leaks of its storyline and content.