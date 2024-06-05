Get the TP-Link Archer BE550 WiFi 7 router now for less than $250

If you are on the hunt for a modern router that supports WiFi 7, mesh networks support, the ability to set up private IoT networks, and VPN support, then check out the TP-Link Archer BE550 router which can be got for just $249.99, down from $299.99 following a 17% discount.

Buying link below

A full list of features for the TP-Link Archer BE550 are as follows:

Redefining Wi-Fi Routers - With powerful Wi-Fi 7 performance, lightning-fast wired connections and brand-new design.

Full 2.5G WAN & LAN Ports - Equipped with one 2.5G WAN port and four 2.5G LAN ports, Archer BE550 drives your devices to peak performance and provides ideal solution for future-proofing home network

Premium Components for Maximized Experience - Proprietary Wi-Fi optimization and 6 optimally positioned antennas along with Beamforming deliver more capacity, stronger and more reliable connections, and less interference.

Flexibly Create Whole Home Mesh WiFi - EasyMesh-Compatible: Works with EasyMesh routers and range extenders to form seamless whole home Mesh Wi-Fi, preventing drops and lag when moving between signals.

TP-Link HomeShield - TP-Link's premium security service keeps your home network safe with cutting-edge network and IoT protection. Free features: 1. Basic Network Security including Security Scan and IoT Device Identification 2. Basic Parental Controls 3. Quality of Service 4. Basic Weekly/Monthly Reports. Visit TP-Link website for more information.

Private IoT Network for More Security - Set up a separate WiFi for IoT devices and overlay HomeShield and advanced WPA3 encryption to better protect the security of your home network and IoT devices.

VPN Clients and Server Supported - Allow devices in your home network to access remote VPN servers without needing to install VPN software on every device. Archer BE550 can run both the VPN and ordinary internet connections at the same time, delivering security and flexibility.

Easy Set Up and Management - Set up and manage your router in minutes with the free Tether App available for both Android and iOS devices.

Extwnsive Compatibility - Use an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant-enabled device to control Archer BE550 with just your voice. Backward compatible with all WiFi generations and works with any internet service provider (a modem is required for most internet service providers).

The Archer BE550 supports 802.11n, 802.11ax, 802.11g, 802.11ac, 802.11.be and operates on a 6GHz frequency. Some other features include QoS, Access Point Mode, Guest Mode, WPS, Remote Access.

In terms of ratings, this router scores 4.2 out of 5 stars based on 351 ratings suggesting that customers were mostly happy with it. It’s also marked as an Amazon Choice meaning it has good ratings, a good price, and is ready to ship right away.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Don't have Amazon Prime? Get Prime free for the first 30 days, and more:

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.