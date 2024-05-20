Latest updates about the alleged Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 reveal interesting camera details

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 is inching towards its launch, as it is expected that the foldable, along with the Galaxy Z Fold6, will be unveiled at the Unpacked event in Paris in July. Earlier leaks have claimed that both foldables will arrive in multiple new color options.

Notably, the US variant of the Galaxy Z Flip6 has appeared a couple of times in the Geekbench listing for CPU and GPU benchmarking tests. It is also rumored that Samsung may opt for a twin-chip strategy for its upcoming foldables due to the increased cost of components.

We will get the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Fold6 in both Exynos and Snapdragon variants. Reportedly, Samsung will use its in-house developed Exynos 2400 SoC in this year's foldables in some regions. Samsung is also expected to be working on increasing the size of the UTG (ultra-thin glass) in the Galaxy Z Flip6, which will help reduce the crease in the folding screen.

Now, the Galaxy Z Flip6 was spotted (via 91mobiles) picking up the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification, confirming its India launch soon. The device was spotted with the model number SM-F741B, and it basically confirms an impending announcement.

Additionally, the Galaxy Z Flip6 has also appeared on the Camera FV-5 platform, and it reveals some interesting details about the cameras, at least one of the cameras. The leak shows that the foldable has a 12.5MP primary camera on the rear, which should be marketed as 50MP with pixel-binning.

Other details of this primary camera include an f/1.8 aperture, EIS and OIS, and a 5.4mm focal length. Comparing it with last year, the Galaxy Z Flip5 features a 12MP primary camera with the same f/1.8 and OIS. The Galaxy Z Flip6 is expected to pack another camera, but the details aren't available at the moment.

Since this is probably the first certification the Galaxy Z Flip6 has appeared on, we expect more details about the device in more listings in the days to come.