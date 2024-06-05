Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 global variants receive FCC certification

Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6, along with some other Galaxy products, at the upcoming Unpacked event in July in Paris. Previously, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 US variant and the Galaxy Z Fold6 US model had already picked up the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) certification, and now the global variants of both the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 have picked up FCC certifications.

Speaking of the Galaxy Z Flip6 global variant (via MySmartPrice), the device was spotted with model number SM-F741B. The clamshell foldable has two batteries with model numbers EB-BF741ABY and EB-BF742ABY. The batteries have 1,097mAh and 2,790mAh capacities, respectively. According to the FCC documents, the charging adapter has model number EP-TA800, a 25W fast charger.

Image via MySmartPrice

The certification also reveals that the Galaxy Z Flip6 will support wireless charging and wireless power sharing. The different connectivity features of the Galaxy Z Flip6 include 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth, and NFC. The Wi-Fi is compatible with WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax protocols, meaning it won't support Wi-Fi 7 networks.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold6 global variant appears with model number SM-F956B on the FCC certification. The listing reveals that the foldable will support 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. It will support 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth, NFC, and UWB (ultrawideband) connectivity features, and similar to the Galaxy Z Flip6, the Galaxy Z Fold6 won't support Wi-Fi 7 networks.

Image via MySmartPrice

It was earlier reported that the Galaxy Z Flip6 will minimize one of its major flaws, the crease on the foldable display. Whereas, the Galaxy Z Fold6 is expected to pack a wider outer display compared to the Galaxy Z Fold5 and would also sport symmetrical bezels. The Galaxy Z Fold6 is also rumored to come with a new back panel, reminiscent of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and also new camera rings.

Reportedly, Samsung is going to stick with the Snapdragon processor for both its foldables and has ditched the twin-chip strategy it was considering earlier.