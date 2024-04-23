Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 tipped off to come in new color options

If the latest tip is to be believed, then the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6, foldables from the Korean giant expected to debut at the upcoming Unpacked Event in July, will come in refreshing new colors.

A lot of interesting details about both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 have already been shared in the form of rumors. Notably, speaking of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the foldable is rumored to pack the same set of cameras and the same battery specs as the Galaxy Z Fold 5. As far as the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is concerned, the phone was recently spotted with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC on Geekbench with impressive scores, similar to those of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Now, some latest information by prominent leaker, Ross Young on X, reveals that the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 6 could be getting three new color variants, whereas the Light Green and Silver color names are getting changed to Mint and Silver Shadow, respectively.

Previously said Z Flip 6 colors were:

Light Blue, Light Green, Silver and Yellow

They are still there but now Light Green is called Mint and Silver is called Silver Shadow.

New, lower volume colors are:

Crafted Black, Peach and White — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 22, 2024

Considering all of this, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is rumored to come in a total of seven color options:

Light Blue

Mint (Light Green)

Silver Shadow (Silver)

Yellow

Crafted Black

Peach

White

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, is reportedly expected to launch in five different color options. Moreover, the Dark Blue color will be known as Navy, while the Silver color will be called Silver Shadow.

Previously said Z Fold 6 colors were:

Dark Blue, Light Pink and Silver

Dark Blue is now called Navy, Silver is now called Silver Shadow.

New, low volume colors are Crafted Black and White. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 22, 2024

The five different color options the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is speculated to launch in are:

Navy (Dark Blue)

Silver Shadow

Light Pink

Crafter Black

White

Ross Young also reported that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 won't get any storage upgrades. The two foldables will be available in 256GB and 512GB storage options, with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 getting an extra tier of 1TB.