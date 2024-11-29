Amazon is reportedly working on an AI model for video analysis

According to a new report by The Information, the giant retailer Amazon has started developing an AI video model, which will be used for video and image analysis. The model reportedly allows users to find specific details in a video through text prompts.

The Big Tech has poured dozens of billions of dollars into AI in the past several years, with more yet to come. While Microsoft seized the opportunity to secure a big deal with ChatGPT maker OpenAI, Amazon took a big bet on Anthropic, the company behind Claude chatbot. Last year, Amazon invested $4 billion in Anthropic, and last week, the retailer poured another $4 billion into the AI firm.

While Amazon has invested $8 billion in Anthropic so far, the report suggests that the retailer wants to reduce its reliance on Anthropic for AI models. Amazon's alleged AI video model, dubbed Olympus, is a multimodal AI capable of processing various types of inputs.

Amazon allegedly plans to use Olympus for video and image analysis. The exact functionality is yet to be discovered, but the outlet says the model lets users search for specific scenes and details in videos via a simple text prompt.

Amazon-backed Anthropic revealed its Claude 3 family of AI models in March this year with multimodal capabilities. It remains to be seen whether Amazon uses the already developed multimodal LLMs by Anthropic or if it wants to reinvent the wheel. The retailer will hold its AWS re: Invent 2024 next week, and the Olympus AI video model could be revealed at the summit.

Claude AI models are currently among the most potent AI models in the market, with the Claude 3.5 Sonnet model even being capable of outpacing GPT-4o and Gemini 1.5 Pro. The partnership between Amazon and Anthropic could also benefit Alexa voice assistant, which is supposed to get a major AI overhaul in 2025. Following the latest investment round, Anthropic named AWS its "primary training partner."