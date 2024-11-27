Anthropic's Claude now answers in various styles

Anthropic has announced that its Claude artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot can now respond in multiple styles to better match your communication preferences, tone, and structure. The new choices you can pick include Formal, Concise, and Explanatory. There are also custom styles.

By choosing Formal, Claude will respond in a clear and polished fashion; Concise provides shorter and more direct responses; and Explanatory gives educational responses for learning new concepts.

If none of those do it for you, Claude can generate custom styles for you, upload some sample content that reflects your preferred way of communicating, specify instructions to match your needs, and then edit your preference as you need.

GitLab has been an early tester of this new feature. Its product lead for AI and ML tech, Taylor McCaslin, said:

"Claude’s ability to maintain a consistent voice while adapting to different contexts allows our team members to use styles for various use cases including writing business cases, updating user documentation, and creating and translating marketing materials. The combination of pre-built styles for quick alignment and custom styles to match different user’s preferences make it a useful tool."

Using the new feature is very easy: head over to Claude.ai, and under the input box, you will see an option to change the answer style between those listed earlier. It seems that right now, it's only available in the web version of Claude, as it couldn't be found in the Android app at the current time.

For those not aware, Anthropic is one of the leaders in the generative AI scene, with its models being some of the most competitive. It has also nabbed employees from OpenAI. Its latest model is Claude 3.5, and it's available in several variants of small, medium, and large sizes. They are Haiku, Sonnet, and Opus, respectively.

