Amazon spills almost everything about the unreleased Beats Studio Buds Plus earbuds

Source: Amazon

A product listing for the Beats Studio Plus appeared on Amazon for a short time on Tuesday, spilling various details about the unreleased wireless earbuds. The now-deleted listing reveals that the rumored True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds will arrive on May 18 with a price tag of $169.95.

Here are some of the Beats Studio Buds Plus features included in the Amazon listing which was first shared by Michael Burkhardt with MacRumors:

Improved active noise cancellation, better air venting, and improved transparency mode.

Support for Apple Find My, Siri integration, and one-touch pairing.

Support for Spatial Audio, automatic switching between devices, and 3x larger microphones.

IPX4 water resistance rating.

Total battery life of 36 hours and a USB-C charging case.

Multiple variants, including Black and Ivory.

For comparison, the unreleased earbuds offer an extra juice of 12 hours over the original Studio Buds which deliver a total battery life of 24 hours. The earbuds will also have a transparent design option similar to the Nothing earbuds but the overall appearance resembles the original Studio Buds.

While Beats is owned by Apple, the earbuds will offer support for both iPhone and Android devices. They will come with four different ear tips, including XS, S, M, and L, to fit inside a variety of ear sizes. It remains to be seen whether Beats would make any changes to the expected launch date following the accidental leak.

Source: MacRumors