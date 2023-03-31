Save 29% on Sony's class-leading WF-1000XM4 earbuds and get 4 months of Amazon Music

When it comes to true wireless stereo earbuds, very few variants come close to Sony's flagship WF-1000XM4 model. Many consider this model the golden standard with a hefty price tag. However, you can now snag one for much less—Sony now offers its earbuds with a significant 29% discount, allowing you to purchase the WF-1000XM4 for less than $200.

Here is what the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds offer for their notably lowered price tag:

Class-leading noise cancelation with the new V1 co-processor.

Exceptional sound quality with LDAC support.

Adaptive transparency mode that can automatically reduce volume during conversations.

Eight hours of playback time with noise cancelation.

IPX4 Water resistance.

A multipoint connection that lets you pair two devices at once.

Wireless and USB-C case charging.

Build-in Amazon Alexa digital assistant support.

The earbuds are available in two color variants: black and silver and both are available on sale. Besides, Amazon will give you a four-month trial for Amazon Music when you purchase eligible devices, including the Sony WF-1000XM4.

