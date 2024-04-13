Fresh leaks show off upcoming Nothing earbuds in different colors along with their cases

Just a week ago, Nothing confirmed that they are working on two new wireless earbuds, the Nothing Ear and the Nothing Ear (a). Both wireless earbuds were said to launch this month on April 18. With the official launch just around the corner, fresh leaks have emerged showing both the wireless earbuds from different angles and in various colors.

Reliable leakster Ishan Agarwal on X shared multiple images of both the Nothing Ear and the Nothing Ear (a), spilling the beans on the design, the different colors they will be available in, and, of course, their cases.

Nothing has officially announced that the company will be dropping the numbering scheme from its branding. So basically, the Nothing Ear is the successor to the Nothing Ear 2, but it won't carry the number 3 moniker attached to its name. Check out the leaked images of the upcoming Nothing Ear:

Gallery: Nothing Ear leaked images

The Nothing Ear is shown off in white and black. The earbuds follow the transparent aesthetics of the Nothing brand, which is visible in the cases for the model. As per the leak, the Nothing Ear wireless earbuds are purported to cost €149 (roughly $162).

Speaking of the Nothing Ear (a), it will be the more affordable version of the two upcoming truly wireless earbuds, with a rumored price tag of €99 (roughly $108). Some of the leaked specifications of the device include 45dB ANC, Dual connection support, quick charging, up to 8 hours of battery life with ANC off, and IP54 rating.

Apart from the standard white and black colors, the Nothing Ear (a) is also shown off in a peppy yellow-black dual-tone color, which does look good. Have your first glimpse at the affordable Nothing Ear (a):

Gallery: Nothing Ear (a) leaked images

Nothing has been generating a buzz in the market with its unique transparent design devices, and recently, the company's CEO, Carl Pei, also shared that they have sold 3 million Nothing products since its launch.

The first product from the company was a pair of truly wireless earbuds named Nothing Ear 1. Now, it remains to be seen how the upcoming earbuds fair in the cluttered market of wireless earbuds.