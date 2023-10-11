AMD 23.10.1 driver brings AC Mirage and Lords of the Fallen support, plus stutter fixes

AMD has a rather packed driver available for Radeon graphics users today. The AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.10.1 release comes touting support for two new games, another Anti-Lag+ support — Counter-Strike 2 — plus a myriad of fixes focused on crashes and stutter issues.

The October 5-released Assassin's Creed Mirage is finally supported now in this WHQL-certified driver, removing the need to install the optional driver from the company that arrived last week. Lords of the Fallen is also getting support with this release, the Hexworks-developed Souls-like that's releasing on October 13.

Arguably, the most exciting part of this driver is the fixed issues list. A widely reported freeziging and black screen issues on RX 6000 series cards when playing videos, driver crashes on Starfield and Counter Strike 2, and an AMD link issue have all been resolved according to the driver team.

Here's the full list of fixed issues:

Intermittent app crash while playing Starfield on Radeon™ RX 7000 Series Graphics Products.

Intermittent driver crash while playing Counter Strike 2 with MSAA or FSR enabled on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 7900 XTX.

Improvements to stutter experienced while playing Counter Strike 2.

EA SPORTS FC™ 24 may fail to open on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 7800 XT.

System freeze or black screen when playing video files on Radeon™ RX 6000 Series Graphics Products.

The display may intermittently freeze after changing the encode format while streaming select games with AMD Link.

There are still a few known issues to look out for:

Performance Metrics Overlay may report N/A for FPS on various games.

Audio may intermittently become out of sync with video when recording from AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition with AV1 codec.

Corruption may be observed in Forza Motorsport when RT is enabled.

Intermittent flickering may be briefly observed in Total War: Pharaoh’s menus after changing graphics settings.

The AMD Adrenalin Edition 23.10.1 WHQL-certified driver can now be upgraded to via the Radeon Settings app on Windows. Standalone download links can be found on the release notes page here.