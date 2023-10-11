Save big on streaming sticks and TVs as part of Amazon Prime Deal Days

We are in the last hours of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, but there are still some good deals to be had at the retailer. You have to be a Prime member to get some of these deals, but you can sign up for Prime now and use it free for 30 days.
If you are looking for a new streaming smart TV, or if you want to upgrade your TV with a streaming stick or set-top box, you have plenty of options Let's look at some of these products that have some deep discounts
Streaming sticks and set-top boxes
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $17.99 ($12 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick for $19.99 ($21 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (old version) for $22.99 ($27 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $109.99 ($30 off MSRP)
- Google Chromecast with Google TV and $10 Amazon Gift Card for $49.99 ($10 off)
- NVIDIA Shield TV for $169.99 ($30 off)
- Roku Express for $21 ($8 off)
- Roku Express 4K+ for $29 ($10 off)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $37 ($12 off)
- Roku Streambar for $99.99 ($30 off)
Streaming smart TVs
- Hisense 65-Inch Class U7 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV for $727.99 ($322 off)
- Toshiba 75-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $499.99,/a> ($90 off)
- Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV for $899.99 ($200 off)
- Samsung 85-Inch Class QLED Smart TV for $1797.99 ($100 off)
- Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame TV for $1,597.99 ($400 off)
As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.
