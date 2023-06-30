AMD crushes Intel in the sub-$250 gaming CPU market with new 6 core Ryzen 5600X3D

Around three weeks ago, a report surfaced suggesting that AMD was planning to unveil a new 6-core processor with 3D V-cache on board. So far, on its AM4 socket, the company had only ever released a single V-cache CPU with the 8-core Ryzen 7 5800X3D. However, it looks like AMD is now bringing one cheaper option too with the Ryzen 5 5600X3D.

These are probably part of the yields that didn't make the cut as full-fledged 5800X3Ds. However, seeing this happening so much later in the cycle than the 5800X3D hints that the yields of the octa-core chip must be quite good.

The 5600X3D, like its 5800X3D counterpart will sport the same amount (96MB) of level 3 (L3) cache. These enormous amounts of cache make these 3D V-cache CPUs particularly great in gaming workloads, and it also reduces the need for high-speed, low-latency memory, and this means even DDR4-3000 CL16 memory, which is available for around $40 for dual-channel 16GB kits will suffice.

Interestingly, the new Ryzen 5 5600X3D is Micro Center-exclusive only which means the chip won't be available for purchase from major e-retailers like Amazon or Newegg. However, Micro Center stores are present in most major cities nowadays so it shouldn't be too much of an issue to go and pick one up.

"At Micro Center, we are thrilled to partner with AMD and introduce the limited-edition AMD Ryzen 5 5600X3D processor to our valued customers," said Warren Beneson, the Chief Merchandising Officer at Micro Center.

"We are committed to delivering exceptional value to gamers, and the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X3D processor embodies that commitment. It offers an unparalleled gaming experience at an unbeatable price point."

"﻿ With this exclusive offering, gamers can push the boundaries of performance and elevate their gaming endeavors to new heights. We are thrilled to bring this extraordinary opportunity to our valued customers."

The new Ryzen 5 5600X3D is launching for $229.99 which means it will become difficult for Intel to compete in this segment once the price of the 5600X3D starts to drop off to around $200.

As you can see in the image above, the 5800X3D is able to beat Intel's 12th Gen Core i7 parts that come in for $250 or higher.

Although the 5600X3D has two fewer cores, it shouldn't be too far off in lightly threaded games like Valorant, Far Cry 6, among others. The processor will be on Micro Center shelves starting July 7th. You can pre-order it here on the company's website. Bear in mind though that it does not come with a cooler.