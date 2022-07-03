Not dead: AM4 socket may get more Zen3D and budget processors

@Greymon55, a reliable hardware leaker, has spilled the beans on AMD's plans to unveil new processors for the AM4 socket. Although the company is steaming ahead to release the next generation of Ryzen CPUs for the new AM5 socket, AMD is far from over with supplying existing platforms with fresh chips.

According to the leak, AMD wants to release more Zen3D processors that use the 3D V-Cache technology. Currently, the only Zen3D CPU is a sole Ryzen 7 5800X3D, an 8-core CPU with a hefty price tag and no overclocking. New additions might come with fewer cores and a more affordable price.

It's been rumored in the last few days that there will be several new products for ZEN3D. It's true, and there will be further information next month. — Greymon55 (@greymon55) June 28, 2022

There will also be new low-end AM4 products in the future. — Greymon55 (@greymon55) June 28, 2022

Fresh processors with 3D V-Cache are not the only additions to the vast family of AM4-based processors. AMD recently said that the AM4 socket is far from dead, but the company's representatives did not confirm new AM4-based processors. Apparently, AMD wants to keep the beloved platform relevant by releasing new low-end chips.

Some users also want AMD to backport the Zen4 architecture to the AM4 socket. @Greymon55 confirmed that the company has such products in its labs, but there is no information on whether it plans to mass-produce such chips. Either way, the six-year-old AM4 platform is far from dead, and customers can expect AMD to continue providing software and hardware updates.