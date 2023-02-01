AMD announces three Ryzen 7000 processors with 3D V-Cache

Not so long ago, AMD revealed new Ryzen 7000 processors with a lower TDP at 65W. Now the company is ready for more announcements. This time, AMD has shown a trio of Ryzen 7000 chips with a 3D V-Cache that should deliver a notably better performance in games and applications.

The new processors include the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and Ryzen 7 7800X3D. Most of their specs are identical to the non-3D counterparts, except for TPD and the amount of cache. Ryzen 7000 3D models feature 120W TDP (50W lower than non-3D variants) and a significantly bigger 3D V-Cache.

Here are the specs:

Cores Base Clock Boost Clock iGPU Cache TDP Price Ryzen 9 7950X3D 16C/32T 4.2GHz 5.7GHz 2-core AMD Radeon 144MB 120W $699 Ryzen 9 7900X3D 12C/24T 4.4GHz 5.6GHz 140MB $599 Ryzen 7 7800X3D 8C/16T N/A 5.0GHz 104MB $449

Interestingly, despite delivering a notable performance boost (AMD says the Ryzen 9 7950X beats the Intel Core i9-13900K in games), the new models with 3D V-Cache are priced the same as their "regular" counterparts at launch. Non-3D Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, and Ryzen 7 7800X will now be significantly cheaper.

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D will go on sale on February 28, 2023. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D will be available on April 6, 2023. All three models come with a free copy of the Star Wars Jedi Survivor game.

If you are not ready to ditch the AM4 platform but want extra performance and a free game, check out the Ryzen 5000 Series, which is now available with a massive 50% discount (including the Ryzen 7 5800X3D model) and a free game.