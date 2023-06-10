AMD reportedly prepares the Ryzen 5 5600X3D, the cheapest CPU with 3D V-Cache

The AM4 socket is a mature, well-saturated platform with plenty of processors and motherboards to fit different budgets and preferences. And even though it is no longer the latest and greatest from what AMD has to offer, the company is far from being done with the AM4 platform. According to a new leak, Advanced Micro Devices is preparing a budget-friendly AM4-based processor with 3D V-Cache.

AMD's 3D V-Cache technology allows the company to equip its processor with a larger L3 cache, resulting in a significantly better performance in games and other demanding tasks that benefit from faster memory access. Until now, the upgraded cache was only available in more expensive Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9 models. The cheapest 3D V-Cache-equipped CPU you can buy right now is the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, which costs about $289 on Amazon. However, that is about to change as AMD is working on the Ryzen 5 "5600X3D" processor.

Ryzen 5600X3D is coming to town?🧐🧐🧐

Max boost/base frequency 4.4GHz/3.3GHz. pic.twitter.com/cwMNtzKS9M — chi11eddog (@g01d3nm4ng0) June 10, 2023

The Ryzen 5 "5600X3D" allegedly has six Zen3-based cores, twelve threads, and 96MB of L3 3D V-Cahce, like the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. Speed-wise, expect clocks around 3.3GHz base and 4.4GHz boost (unlocked).

Cores Clocks L2 Cache L3 Cache Price AMD Ryzen 5 "5600X3D" 6C/12T 3.3GHz/4.4GHz 3MB 96MB TBA AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D 8C/16T 3.4GHz/4.5GHz 4MB 96MB $289

There is no information on how much AMD plans to charge you for a middle-range processor with 3D V-Cache. However, one may rightfully expect the Ryzen 5 "5600X3D" to land below the current price of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. A notably lower price tag could make the upcoming processor an excellent upgrade option for those using the older or non-3D Ryzen and let those sticking to the AM4 platform keep their systems relevant for much longer.

Source: @g01d3nm4ng0 | via VideoCardz

We may earn an affiliate commission when you purchase through links on our site.