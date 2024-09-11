AMD releases AFMF 2 and Variable Graphics Memory for Ryzen AI 300 processors

AMD has announced a new preview driver for systems powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processors. The release introduces two important features: AMD Fluid Motion Frames 2 and Variable Graphics Memory, which, when combined, can deliver significant performance improvements in modern games.

AMD Fluid Motion Frames 2 (AFMF 2) uses AI for frame generation. Its second iteration features optimizations and new settings that can deliver a better visual experience, lower latency, and solid performance. With the latest driver, AMD Ryzen AI 3000 processors with RDNA 3.5 integrated graphics can use AFMF 2 to boost performance in games.

The second addition, Variable Graphics Memory, allows expanding video memory through RAM. AMD says VGM can convert up to 75% of system memory into "dedicated graphics memory" for faster performance and "slightly more FPS," especially on games that rely heavily on memory. In addition, VGM can help you get around hardcoded vRAM requirements in games like Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

At the same time, AMD clarifies that this is not the same as shared memory in AMD's modern APUs (processors with integrated graphics). When setting this feature up, customers should aim to leave at least 16GB of memory to the processor.

To achieve the best results when combining AFMF and VGM on Ryzen AI 300 processors, AMD recommends tweaking the game's settings to reach at least 50 FPS before enabling new features. To demonstrate the capabilities of AFMF 2 and VGM, AMD published benchmark results in gmaes like Horizon Zero Dawn, F1 23, Far Cry 6, and Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy. FPS uplifts average between 20 to 44 FPS, which is pretty impressive.

It is also worth noting that Virtual Graphics Memory is unlikely to be available on older Zen 4 and RDNA 3 products (via VideoCardz).

The latest preview driver from AMD is available on the official website (release notes are on the same page). A WHQL version of the driver should be available in the near future.