AMD releases new beta driver with Dragon Age: The Veilguard support

Bioware's Dragon Age: The Veilguard is now out, and AMD has prepared a new driver for those who want day-one patches and optimizations for the game. The latest driver is in beta (non-WHQL), so it might be less stable than WHQL-certified releases.

In addition to support for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, driver 24.20.19.05 fixes a single bug in The Crew Motorfest where texture corruption occurs when playing the game. Besides that, not much was changed in AMD's latest beta driver. Here is the official changelog:

New Game Support: Dragon Age: The Veilguard Fixed Issues and Improvements: Texture corruption may appear while playing The Crew Motorfest.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.20.19.05 supports 64-bit Windows 10 (1809 and newer) and Windows 11 versions (any release). 32-bit Windows 10 versions are not supported. As for compatible hardware, the latest driver works with the following graphics and processors:

Discrete GPUs Mobile GPUs Desktop CPUs Mobile CPUs Radeon RX 7000 Series

Radeon RX 6000 Series

Radeon RX 5000 Series Radeon RX 7000M Series

Radeon RX 6000M Series

Radeon RX 5000M Series AMD Ryzen with Radeon Graphics

AMD Ryzen PRO

AMD Athlon with Radeon Graphics

AMD Athlon PRO AMD Ryzen AI with Radeon Graphics

AMD Ryzen with Radeon Graphics

AMD Ryzen PRO

AMD Athlon with Radeon Graphics

AMD Athlon PRO

You can download AMD's latest beta driver from the official website. Full release notes and additional details are available on the same page.

By the way, if your system does not support AMD's latest drivers but you still want to play Dragon Age: The Veilguard, the game is available on GeForce NOW, so it might be a good option to check it out. Just keep in mind that you need to purchase it to play.