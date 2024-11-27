AMD Software PRO Edition 24.Q4 GPU driver is out with improvements for creative apps

In addition to its regular Radeon Software drivers, which are aimed at mainstream users and gamers, AMD has a set of special PRO Edition drivers. These receive much fewer updates, as their main goal is to deliver "market-leading uptime and stability." AMD targets PRO Edition drivers at creative professionals and other customers who demand top-notch quality, performance, security, and simplicity. If you are among such users, it is time to install a new version.

Version 24.Q4 is now available for download. It contains several fixes for professional software like Autodesk Fusion 360, DaVinci Resolve, Ansys, and more. Here is the changelog:

Intermittent application crash may be observed in Autodesk Fusion 360 while installing AMD Software: PRO Edition.

Intermittent application crash may be observed in DaVinci Resolve after importing media on a timeline with RivaTuner Statistics Server running in the background.

Failure to render models while using Leica Cyclone 3DR Viewer.

Failure may be observed in Ansys when running sRGB Gamma Correction testing.

AMD also notes that version 24.Q4 is the final one to support Windows Server 2019. Future updates will require Windows Server 2022 and newer:

Support for Microsoft Windows Server 2019 will be discontinued after this release. We recommend users to upgrade to Microsoft Windows Server 2022 to continue receiving AMD Software: PRO Edition updates.

Unlike Nvidia's Studio Drivers, AMD Software: PRO Edition does not work on consumer cards. It is only compatible with the Radeon PRO W 7000 Series, Radeon PRO 6000 Series, Radeon PRO WX, Radeon Vega Frontier Edition, Radeon PRO Duo (Polaris), Radeon PRO VII, and certain Lenovo Mobile and HP laptops.

You can download AMD Software: PRO Edition 24.Q4 from the official website. Release notes are available on the same page.