AMD unveils its most powerful laptop graphics ever developed

In addition to the new Threadripper 7000 processor series, AMD unveiled its new flagship graphics cards for laptops. The Radeon RX 7900M is AMD's "fastest laptop graphics ever developed," with desktop-class gaming and content creation performance.

Meet the AMD Radeon™ RX 7900M GPU - the Ultimate Laptop Graphics for Gamers and Creators. Built on the advanced AMD RDNA™ 3 architecture, the AMD Radeon™ RX 7900M GPU is the first-ever laptop graphics processor based on the revolutionary chiplet design. Get ahead of the competition with 16GB of GDDR6 memory and advanced AMD RDNA™ 3 compute units delivering state-of-the-art visuals and high FPS gaming.

The Radeon RX 7900M is based on the AMD RDNA 3 architecture with second-generation accelerators for real-time raytracing. According to AMD, its newest creation delivers, on average, 7% better performance in select games at QHD (1440p) resolution when compared to rivals. However, specific titles will grant you much more impressive performance uplifts.

It is also worth noting that the power is not cheap—in addition to a flagship price, the RX 7900M has a total power draw of 190W, significantly more than the RTX 4080 mobile AMD uses in its comparisons. On the upside, you get four extra gigabytes of video memory, which you can never have enough of.

Here is a detailed spec list:

Compute Units Memory Game Clock Boost Clock Memory Bus Infinity Cache TGP AMD Radeon RX 7900M 72 16GB GDDR6 1,825MHz 2,090Mhz 256-bit 64MB 190W

AMD showcases its latest laptop graphics card in the Alienware m18, a new gaming laptop powered by the 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX. It has an 18-inch QHD+ display with up to 480Hz refresh rate for "no-compromise, desktop-level performance." It is now available for purchase in the United States and Canada, starting at $2,799.99 and $3,799 (CA).

You can buy the Alienware m18 on the official website. More information about the Radeon RX 7900M is available in a post on AMD's website.