AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 and 7000 Pro CPUs announced with up to 96 cores

Just a few days after Intel announced its 14th-Gen Core desktop processors, AMD is roaring back with two new CPU families; one for the workstation and one for the desktop.

The new desktop processors are the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series, and they are the first such Threadripper CPUs released to that market in the last few years. They were made under a 5nm process and are based on the company's “Zen 4” architecture. AMD states in its press release:

The Threadripper 7000 Series is built to enable powerful I/O for desktop users, with up to 48 PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes for graphics, storage, and more. Capable of twice the memory bandwidth of typical dual-channel desktop systems, the quad-channel DDR5 memory controller on Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series processors can support even the most intensive workflows.

The highest-end CPU in this family is the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7980X with 64 cores and 128 threads, with a maximum boost clock speed of 5.1 GHz, and 320MB of total cache. It's also super expensive at $4,999. System integrators will offer these CPUs by the end of 2023.

The new AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors are made for the workstation market. AMD says:

For multithreaded workloads, Threadripper PRO processors offer up to 96 cores and 192 threads, the most cores of any workstation processor for complex simulation, generative design, rendering, and software compilation tasks, where users can see up to two times faster performance in tools like Chaos V-Ray. Additionally, Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors offer up to 384MB of L3 cache along with eight channels for DDR5 memory for applications which require high memory capacity and bandwidth.

The new Threadripper PRO 7000 processors will be available later this year and will be included in workstations from PC makers like Dell, HP, and Lenovo. DIY PC makers will be able to get all of these new Threadripper CPUs from retailers beginning on November 21.