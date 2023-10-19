Microsoft Store is now significantly faster thanks to the latest update

You are not alone if you feel like the Microsoft Store app on Windows 11 and 10 can benefit from some performance improvements. The latest Microsoft Store update, now available for all users in the Stable Channel, shows that engineers at Microsoft also understand the importance of making the app a little snappier.

Daniel, with the nickname @kid_jenius, a Microsoft engineer from the Microsoft Store team, announced Microsoft Store version 22309 on its Twitter X account (via XDA Developers). According to the developer, the latest update optimizes the store to open in only two seconds.

New Microsoft Store update just dropped, v22309. Available for all users. On my home PC, older versions launched in 7s. Now it launches in 2s🔥



Our work isn't done here yet, but I hope you like this improvement 🙂



And please keep the feedback coming. The team is listening 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/Xg57zV9AhM — Daniel 🇨🇦 (@kid_jenius) October 18, 2023

Our testing showed that the claim is not baseless. Here is the Microsoft Store v22308 launching on my computer with a Ryzen 5 5600, 32GB of RAM, and an RTX 4060:

And here is the Microsoft Store opening after updating to version 22309. You can spot the difference with the naked eye. Indeed, seems faster!

The Microsoft Store app on your Windows PC will update itself automatically. However, you can force the latest update by launching the Microsoft Store, clicking Library, and then hitting the Check for Update button. To check your Microsoft Store version, click your profile icon in the upper-right corner, select Settings, and scroll down to the About section.

In case you missed it, the software giant is working on other Microsoft Store features, such as instant games. One may rightfully question the latter, but at least the app now launches significantly faster than before.