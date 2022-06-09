Amplitude's 4X game 'Humankind' is coming to Xbox and PlayStation

Sega and Amplitude Studios had a Humankind announcement at the Summer Game Fest stream today, revealing that a console edition is in development. The 4X, turn-based strategy game is soon hitting last and current-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles. That's not all though, as a brand-new expansion reached the PC version today too, marking the second paid add-on release.

Console players will soon be able to choose and develop their own civilizations through the ages just like PC players have been doing since 2021. Amplitude will keep working on the PC version of the title while the porting duties are being handled by Aspyr, which is a veteran studio in the PC to other platform development space.

Pre-orders for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 version of Humankind are available now, and it has a November 4 release date on the new platforms. Just like on PC, the Xbox console edition will be a day one Xbox Game Pass release too, offering subscribers the game at no extra cost.

Meanwhile, the brand-new expansion that hit the PC version is Cultures of Latin America, a pack containing six new cultures: Caralans, Nazca, Taino, Inca, Argentinians, and Cubans. There are two new Cultural Wonders to construct during games as well as four new Natural Wonders to find here. Fresh Narrative Events, Independent Peoples, and themed music are also included.

The newest expansion is available now across Steam, Microsoft Store, and Epic Games Store with a $8.99 price tag.

The premium content drops alongside a massive free update dubbed Bolivar, which touts the free culture The Mississipians, and features like civics showing unlock conditions, unique effects for natural wonders, among others.