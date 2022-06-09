Fatshark gives an extended look at Darktide's action-packed co-op gameplay

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide from the creators of Vermintide has been under a longer than expected development schedule due to a delay that pushed the title from 2021 to 2022. Developer Fatshark is keeping fans on their toes with new trailers though. The latest one dropped at the Summer Game Fest showcase today, showing off plenty of gunplay, classes, enemies, and what kind of environments players will be exploring/escaping. Catch it above.

"We’ve been a bit withdrawn in sharing gameplay since our TGA trailer back in 2020, so sharing new gameplay at the Summer Game Fest broadcast today is a special occasion for us, explains Fatshark's Darktide team. "We wanted to give you a better idea of how the game loop plays out, what kind of mission objectives you’ll be faced with, and some eyes on the different classes in action."

An interesting element of the trailer is that no enemies with any long-range capabilities are shown off here, with only our misfit protagonists getting to use all the fun guns and abilities. The footage captured is from a mission where the player team is tasked with restoring a sabotaged power system, and as showcased, things can get quite hectic in the four-player game.

Everything sounds and feels very punchy, from the guns and electric hammers to the chainsaw swords wielded by the different classes available. The studio's familiarity with horde-based co-op games is certainly seen again here. Of course, no trailer is complete without a cut away right when a boss battle shows up.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide currently has a September 13 launch date attached to it. It is coming out on PC and Xbox Series X|S as a Microsoft platform exclusive. Plus, it will be a day one release across both Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass services.