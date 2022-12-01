Amnesia: The Bunker unveiled by Frictional Games, will hit Xbox Game Pass

The Amnesia series of horror games is expanding once more, with Frictional Games today announcing Amnesia: The Bunker. Adopting a semi-open world format this time, the latest survival horror experience is set during World War 1. Watch the announcement trailer above, which should feel familiar to fans of the franchise.

Unlike previous games, this Amnesia entry will offer players freedom to both choose their playstyle and what approach they take to solve puzzles, overcome obstacles, and paths to venture towards. Choices made in this non-linear open world will affect how the game responds to the player.

According to the developer, the sandbox environments will have almost no scripted events, and every playthrough will offer varying threats and resources to make things fresh and even more intimidating.

Players will take the role of Henri Clément, the last surviving French soldier in a WW1 bunker, only armed with a revolver and a dynamo flashlight. As expected, he is suffering from amnesia and must solve the mystery behind the bunker while an "otherworldly creature" is hunting him down.

Amnesia: The Bunker is coming out on PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 in March 2023. A PlayStation 5 version has not been confirmed yet. Moreover, the title seems to be an Xbox Game Pass day-one game, as the Xbox version of the trailer reveals at the end.