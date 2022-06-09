Saints Row: Boss Factory offers the full game's powerful character creator for free

Volition, the makers behind the Saints Row franchise, appeared at the Summer Game Fest live show today to reveal Saints Row: Boss Factory. It is the complete character creation suite included in the upcoming reboot, available now for players for free to simply jump in and have a crack at. Releasing the character creator beforehand has always been a tradition for Saints Row titles, and it's good to see that being continued here.

Watch the trailer above to see just how normal and abnormal players can make their Boss be, from skin and body types to absurd clothing customization options being available.

"Create the best Boss in history – your Boss, with our (not blowing our own trumpet here but…) pretty damn impressive character customisation. Get your Boss Santo Ileso ready by making them ahead of time so you can get on with more important things," explains Volition.

After creating up to six custom Boss presets, players using the free tool can have them all ready to go for when the full game launches in August. Apart from some customization options locked behind campaign progression, everything is available here. Meanwhile for those who like the look of another player's creation, there is even a sharing option built in to swap Bosses around with others online. Also, using the tool to make a Boss and sharing it unlocks two exclusive helmets for use in the game.

Here are the minimum requirements for using Boss Factory:

OS: Windows 10 64bit

DirectX: DX11

Processor: Intel Core i3-3240 | Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8192 MB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 970 |AMD Radeon RX 480

VRAM: 4 GB

The Saints Row Boss Factory is now available for free on Epic Games Store, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, as well as PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. After the recent delay, the Saints Row reboot launches on August 23, 2022, on the same platforms mentioned above.