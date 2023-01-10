Android 13-based Windows Subsystem for Android is now available for Windows Insiders

Microsoft has released a new update for Windows Subsystem for Android - a software engine that makes it possible to run Android apps on modern Windows 11-based computers - in the Windows Insider program. Version 2211.40000.11.0 is available for download in all Windows Insider channels, delivering customers a new Android version and multiple improvements, such as faster boot, better mouse click input, improved clipboard and app resizing, etc.

We covered the update several weeks ago, and it is now available for download from the Microsoft Store (the preview program for Windows Subsystem for Android is a separate thing). Here is what is new in the January 2023 Preview update for Windows Subsystem for Android:

Windows Subsystem for Android updated to Android 13

Improvements in boot performance

Improvements to mouse click input

Improvements in clipboard stability

Improvements to application resizing

Reliability improvements to media files opening in Windows

Jumplist entries for applications supporting app shortcuts

You can download the updated Windows Subsystem for Android from the Microsoft Store. As usual, Microsoft urges all insiders to file complaints and suggestions in Feedback Hub under Apps > Windows Subsystem for Android.

Are you testing Windows Subsystem for Android and Android apps on your computer? Share your experience in the comment section.