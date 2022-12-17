Windows Subsystem for Android Preview gets Android 13, performance improvements, more

Without much fanfare or even a post in the official Windows Blog, Microsoft released a significant update for Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) in its Preview program. The latest release upgrades the system to Android 13 and delivers several quality-of-life improvements, such as improved mouse input, better clipboard stability, enhancements for app resizing, and more.

It is worth reminding that Windows Subsystem for Android Preview is a dedicated insider program separate from the "flagship" Windows Insider Program. Users can sign up to receive early WSA updates without installing Windows 11 preview builds and risking encountering critical bugs. You can learn how to enroll in the Windows Subsystem for Android Preview program in the official documentation. Note that it might take up to seven days before you start getting early updates for testing.

Here is what is new (via) in the Android 13 update for Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11:

Windows subsystem for Android updated to Android 13

Added a new command that shuts down WSA for automation: wsaclient.exe /shutdown

Improvements in boot performance (50%, P10 case)

Improvements to mouse click input

Improvements in clipboard stability

Improvements to application resizing

Upgraded to Intel bridge technology for Android 13

Reliability improvements to media files opening in Windows

Jumplist entries for applications supporting app shortcut

As usual, Microsoft encourages customers to share their feedback and ideas using the Feedback Hub under Apps > Windows Subsystem for Android.