Final Windows 7 (KB5022338) and Windows 8.1 (KB5022352) Patch Tuesday updates land

After this update or a later Windows update is installed, domain join operations might be unsuccessful and error "0xaac (2732): NERR_AccountReuseBlockedByPolicy" occurs. Additionally, text stating "An account with the same name exists in Active Directory. Re-using the account was blocked by security policy" might be displayed.

Affected scenarios include some domain join or re-imaging operations where a computer account was created or pre-staged by a different identity than the identity used to join or re-join the computer to the domain.

For more information about this issue, see KB5020276—Netjoin: Domain join hardening changes.

Note Consumer Desktop editions of Windows are unlikely to experience this issue.