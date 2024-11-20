Android 16 may add a 'Notification Cooldown' feature to prevent notification spam

Google just started rolling out the Android 16's first Developer Preview to eligible Pixel phones. This early rollout is in line with Google's strategy to release the stable version by Q2 of 2025. The Android 15 stable update, which began rolling out a few weeks ago for supported devices did not pack some expected features.

One of which was the "Notification Cooldown" feature. It appears that the feature would be a part of the upcoming Android 16 update. The "Notification Cooldown" feature, which first appeared with the Android 15 DP1 update, has now been spotted in the latest Android 16 DP1 update. Android expert Mishaal Rahman (via Android Authority) spotted the feature and also shared more details about it.

Notably, Google has tweaked how the feature can be used since its first appearance. In the Android 15 DP1 update, users had the option to enable "Notification Cooldown" for all notifications or specific chat/messaging apps. Now, the latest iteration simply offers the option to enable or disable it.

image via Android Authority

The "Notification Cooldown" feature can be accessed by navigating to Settings > Notifications > Notification Cooldown on Pixel devices. According to the description of the feature:

When you receive many notifications within a short time, your device will lower its volume and minimize alerts for up to 2 minutes. Calls, alarms, and priority conversations are not affected. Notifications received during the cooldown can be found by pulling down from the top of the screen.

In other words, when the feature is enabled, it will gradually decrease the volume of consecutive notifications coming from the same app. This could come in handy in cases when you are receiving a barrage of messages from a WhatsApp group or similar apps. Do note that the feature will lower your phone's volume for up to 2 minutes without affecting your calls, alarms, and priority conversation volume.

Google is expected to pack more features in Android 16, which is also known as "Baklava." It was previously reported that Android 16 could also offer the option to let users choose the input device for recording.