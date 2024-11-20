Mojang to bring Minecraft theme parks in the US and UK between 2026 and 2027

If you are a Minecraft fan, then you will be excited to know that apart from a full-length movie featuring Jack Black set to debut in April 2025, Mojang is also set to bring theme parks based on the game. In an official announcement, UK-based Merlin Entertainment revealed that it has struck a deal with Mojang Studios, the developer of Minecraft, to build two Minecraft-based theme parks in the US and UK.

Merlin Entertainment and Mojang have signed a $110 million deal to open two permanent real-life destinations between 2026 and 2027. The attractions will either be new additions to already existing theme parks or a totally new setup. Additionally, the company also plans to build Minecraft-themed guest accommodations, gift shops, food and beverage outlets, alongside Minecraft-themed rides at other Merlin locations in the US and UK.

Merlin Entertainments chief executive Scott O’Neil said;

This is a significant milestone for Merlin, which reinforces our commitment to reaching new audiences through bold and captivating concepts, and directly supports our ambitions for growth. Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all time and this world-first will see fans experience its thrill and creativity in real life at theme parks and city centre attractions in leading tourist destinations.

There will be some digital perks and according to Merlin, the theme parks will have several "touchpoints" that will allow Minecraft fans visiting the attractions to unlock exclusive in-game content to enhance their gaming journey.

Merlin Entertainment is the second biggest theme park developer only behind Disney. The company already operates LEGOLAND theme parks, along with Alton Towers Resort, Thorpe Park, the Gardaland Resort in Italy, and Heide Park in Germany to name a few.