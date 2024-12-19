Apple challenges EU's proposal to expose AirDrop and other features to third parties

The European Union has proposed measures under the Digital Markets Act (DMA) that focus on bridging the gap between Apple and Android, changing how these platforms work with third-party devices and services. They’re pushing Apple to open up its walled garden, including things like iOS notifications and AirDrop, so third-party devices can join the party.

Here’s a snapshot of some big-ticket items the EU expects Apple to comply with if these proposals go through:

iOS notifications : The EU wants Apple to let third-party devices access iOS notifications just like Apple’s own. This means forwarding notifications and allowing responses directly on connected devices. The idea is for this to be “equally effective” as what Apple provides for its own products.

: The EU wants Apple to let third-party devices access iOS notifications just like Apple’s own. This means forwarding notifications and allowing responses directly on connected devices. The idea is for this to be “equally effective” as what Apple provides for its own products. AirDrop : Currently an Apple-only club, AirDrop might need to work with third-party devices. Picture sending files between an iPhone and an Android without needing extra apps.

: Currently an Apple-only club, AirDrop might need to work with third-party devices. Picture sending files between an iPhone and an Android without needing extra apps. Background execution : Third-party companion apps could gain the same background privileges as Apple devices, so they stay connected and functional even when not actively running.

: Third-party companion apps could gain the same background privileges as Apple devices, so they stay connected and functional even when not actively running. Proximity-triggered pairing: That effortless pairing process Apple has for AirPods and Apple Watches? The EU wants third-party devices to get the same treatment.

For years, Apple has maintained a tight ecosystem, limiting access for competitors under the guise of "security" or "user experience." While that’s worked well for Apple, it’s left competitors struggling to match the integration Apple offers its devices.

Apple's response to the EU's proposed interoperability measures has been far from warm. The company has expressed serious concerns about the risks these changes could pose to user privacy and data security. Apple argues that while it supports the idea of a level playing field for developers, it wants to ensure that any new interoperability features don't compromise the safety of its users.

According to Apple, "without the right protections, giving third parties access to parts of users' devices could open up ways for bad actors to steal or expose their personal information."

The tech giant is especially wary of the potential for companies like Meta to misuse these new access permissions. Meta has made multiple requests to access sensitive technologies on Apple devices, including the microphone, iMessage, and even AirPlay. Apple fears that such access could allow Meta to:

...read on a users device all of their messages and emails, see every phone call they make or receive, track every app that they use, scan all of their photos, look at their files and calendar events, log all of their passwords.

Apple has always prided itself on being a guardian of user privacy, claiming that it only collects the personal data necessary to deliver its products and services.