Apple criticizes Meta's numerous requests to access its software tools

Apple has criticized Meta's repeated requests to access its software tools, citing risks to user privacy and security. The European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA) mandates that Apple allow interoperability with rivals and app developers or face fines of up to 10% of its global turnover. By raising concerns over Meta's requests, Apple has underscored its growing rivalry with the social media giant Meta.

According to Apple, Meta has made 15 interoperability requests—more than any other company. The requests seek board access to Apple's technology, which Apple urges compromises user safety. "In many cases, Meta is seeking to alter functionality in a way that raises concerns about the privacy and security of users, and that appears to be completely unrelated to the actual use of Meta external devices, such as Meta smart glasses and Meta Quests," Apple said. The iPhone maker highlighted that many of Meta's requests were unrelated to its hardware such as its smart glasses, virtual reality (VR) or mixed reality (XR) devices.

Apple claims that granting these requests to Meta will expose sensitive data including messages, emails, app usage, photos, and even passwords. The Cupertino-based company said that Meta will be able to "see every phone call they make or receive, track every app that they use, scan all of their photos, look at their files and calendar events, log all of their passwords, and more." The company also pointed out Meta's history of privacy violations in Europe as a cause for alarm.

Meta, however, retaliated and accused Apple of using privacy as an excuse to avoid fair competition. A Meta spokesperson said, "What Apple is actually saying is they don't believe in interoperability. Every time Apple is called out for its anticompetitive behavior, they defend themselves on privacy grounds that have no basis in reality."

The European Commission which oversees competition in the EU has proposed measures under which Apple has to allow access to developer requests, updates on interoperability solutions, and a mechanism for solving disputes. Apple is also required to provide interoperability for features such as iOS notifications across its devices, including the Apple Watch and Vision Pro. The commission will finalize a decision on Apple's compliance by March 2025.

Source: Reuters