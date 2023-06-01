Apple is testing M2 Max and M2 Ultra Macs just before WWDC

Apple is poised to announce multiple new Mac desktop models at the WWDC 2023 keynote. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has been internally testing two new Macs code-named "Mac 14,13" and "Mac 14,14." These desktops will feature the M2 Max and yet-to-be-announced M2 Ultra chip.

M2 Max will power the Mac desktops. This chip boasts a 12-core CPU and a 30-core GPU, supporting up to 96 GB of RAM. Furthermore, Apple plans to introduce the M2 Ultra chip, an upgraded version designed for demanding tasks such as video editing and 3D rendering.

Additionally, the M2 Ultra chip will feature a 24-core CPU, a 60-core GPU, and support for up to 192 GB of RAM. A higher-end variant of the M2 Ultra will include a remarkable 76-core GPU.

The Mac Studio is the "exclusive" model powered by an M1 Ultra processor. Furthermore, the new Mac Studio, equipped with the M2 Ultra chip, is expected to target professionals requiring substantial computational capabilities.

Mac Studio will offer a high-performance alternative to the Mac Pro until Apple's plans for its modular desktop line become clear.

In addition to the Mac Studio, Gurman's report mentions an impending release of a new 15-inch MacBook Air. Apple's recent internal memo indicates that the company will soon include it in its trade-in program.

On the other hand, Mark Gurman said the M3 Pro is set to offer a significant boost in performance compared to its predecessors, with a 12-core processor and an 18-core GPU. As Apple continues to push the boundaries of its silicon capabilities, the M3 Pro is poised to redefine the power and efficiency of Mac devices.

The M3 Pro chipset is expected to leverage TSMC's 3nm node process, representing a significant leap from the previous 5nm technology.

The opening keynote of WWDC 2023 is scheduled for June 5 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.

Source: Bloomberg