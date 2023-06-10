M2 Ultra benchmark reveals 2x faster performance than fastest Intel-based Mac

The benchmark results for Apple's M2 Ultra chip have emerged on Geekbench 6, offering an insight into the remarkable improvements in CPU performance. These scores confirm Apple's claims of up to 20% faster performance compared to its predecessor, the M1 Ultra chip, and establish the M2 Ultra as Apple's fastest chip ever released.

The initial results showcase the Mac Studio, equipped with the M2 Ultra chip, delivering impressive single-core and multi-core scores of approximately 2,800 and 21,700, respectively. This performance sets a new standard for Apple's desktop computing capabilities.

Moreover, the Geekbench scores reveal an extraordinary milestone for the upcoming Mac Pro models. The M2 Ultra-powered Mac Pro is expected to offer an overall CPU performance roughly twice as fast as the fastest Intel-based Mac Pro, featuring a 28-core Xeon W processor.

During the WWDC 2023 keynote, Apple announced that the new Mac Pro would be up to 3 times faster than the Intel-based model in select "real-world pro workflows like video transcoding and 3D simulation." The benchmark scores now validate this claim, solidifying Apple's commitment:

M2 Ultra consists of 134 billion transistors — 20 billion more than M1 Ultra. Its unified memory architecture supports up to a breakthrough 192GB of memory capacity, which is 50 percent more than M1 Ultra, and features 800GB/s of memory bandwidth — twice that of M2 Max. M2 Ultra features a more powerful CPU that's 20 percent faster than M1 Ultra, a larger GPU that's up to 30 percent faster, and a Neural Engine that's up to 40 percent faster.

For consumers seeking unrivaled performance, the Mac Pro's six available PCIe expansion slots remain a compelling reason to opt for the desktop tower. On the other hand, for those who prioritize exceptional power at a more affordable price, the Mac Studio, configured with the M2 Ultra chip, offers an enticing alternative, saving $3,000 compared to the Mac Pro.

Source: Mac Rumors