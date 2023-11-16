Apple Watch might bring back a useful feature it abandoned in watchOS 10.0

Apple Watch might soon get back a useful feature that Apple didn't include in the watchOS 10 update released earlier this year. The third beta of watchOS 10.2 released this week includes the feature that lets users swipe between watch faces, spotted by X user @aaronp613.

watchOS 10.2 beta 3 adds back the feature that allows you to swipe between watch faces!



This feature was removed in watchOS 10.0 pic.twitter.com/7OWgdMkp72 — Aaron (@aaronp613) November 16, 2023

The Cupertino giant removed the feature in watchOS 10.0 (for reasons not known to the world) that allowed users to switch between watch faces by swiping left or right from the edge of the screen. The feature is expected to arrive later this year as part of watchOS 10.2. For now, users take the longer path to switch between watch faces by pressing and holding a watch face.

Apple's watchOS 10 is the biggest update since the inception of the smartwatch operating system. It introduced a new user interface called Smart Stack where you can find information and widgets for various apps.

Apple redesigned virtually every app for watchOS 10.0 and now they utilize the entire display to stuff more content on the screen. There are new watch faces, cycling improvements, and you can reflect on your state of mind by logging momentary emotion and daily mood.

However, the update forced users to adapt to a new learning curve by moving the Control Center to a new place. Instead of swiping up from the bottom edge of the display, users need to press the Side Button to open the Control Center. A plus point here is that Control Center can now be triggered from almost any screen on the Apple Watch.

A feature that was kept under wraps until the launch of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 is the Double Tap gesture. It lets users control their Apple Watch using just one hand. They can do various things like opening the Smart Stack, answering phone calls, controlling music, snoozing an alarm, etc.