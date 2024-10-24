Apple details updated browser choice screen for iOS and iPadOS in Europe

To comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in the European Union, Apple introduced a browser choice screen in iOS that allowed users to choose a default web browser from a list of options. This new browser choice screen was displayed when a user in the EU opened Safari on their iPhone for the first time. Apple is now expanding the browser choice screen to iPads running iPadOS 18.2 or above.

In addition to expanding the browser choice screen to iPadOS, Apple is also making changes to the screen based on feedback from developers. The following design changes have been made to the browser choice screen in iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2:

Users will be able to select their default browser directly on the choice screen, without seeing descriptive information on the App Store product page for that browser.

Browser descriptions on the choice screen will include the app subtitle from the browser’s App Store product page.

Users will be able to review each browser’s App Store product page by tapping on the chevron to the right.

Users will be required to scroll through the full list of browser options before setting a browser as default.

If the chosen default browser is already on device, that browser will automatically open once chosen.

If the chosen default browser is not already downloaded on device, the choice screen will show the selected browser’s download progress on the choice screen before automatically opening.

If Safari is currently in the user’s Dock or on the first page of the Home Screen and the user selects a browser that is not currently installed on their device from the choice screen, the selected browser will replace the Safari icon in the user’s Dock or in the Home Screen. If the user selects a browser that is currently installed on their device from the choice screen but not on the first page of the Home Screen or the Dock, the selected browser will replace the Safari icon in the user’s Dock or in the Home Screen.

If Safari is currently in the user’s Dock or on the first page of the Home Screen and the user had previously selected another other browser as their default from the choice screen before updating to iOS 18.2, they will be prompted once upon first launch of Safari about whether they want to swap Safari’s icon with the icon of their default browser. This is only if their default browser is not on the first page of the home screen or the Dock.

Developers of browsers on the choice screen will have access to a new set of data about their browser’s performance on the choice screen. Developers should contact their Apple representative or dma-data@apple.com for more information.

The updated browser choice screen will be displayed for users in the following countries in the European Union:

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czechia

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

In addition to the browser choice screen changes, Apple is now allowing users to export their browser data from Safari Settings in the Settings app. This will allow users to install an alternative browser and import their data from Safari to continue their browsing experience without any issues. Browser vendors can support Safari import through the details provided in this link. The above changes are now available for testing with the recently released iOS 18.2 beta.