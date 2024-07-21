Samsung Messages will no longer be the default messaging app on Galaxy Phones in the US

Samsung Galaxy devices come pre-installed with not only one but two messaging apps. Notably, Samsung pre-installed the Samsung Messages app and the Google Messages app. However, that is changing now, as Samsung has announced that it is pulling the plug on the Samsung Messages app from its Galaxy devices. Instead, Google Messages will be the default messaging app on Galaxy devices.

This means that the Samsung Messages app won't come preinstalled on Galaxy devices in the US. Max Weinbach (via 9To5Google) first spotted this change and revealed that a notice confirmed that Google Messages will now be the default texting app on Galaxy phones starting with the recently launched Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6.

The notice reads:

Starting with the Flip 6, Fold 6, and newer models, the Samsung Messages app will no longer be preloaded, Instead, Google Messages will provide a new and enhanced experience to express your emotions, making communication safe and fun.

Samsung Messages is no longer pre-loaded! Google Messages (with RCS enabled by default) only pic.twitter.com/GoMqyM2p4Z — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 20, 2024

The notice further reads that users can still download the Samsung Messages app from the Galaxy Store, however, some features will be excluded. The notice did not confirm which features would be affected.

Android expert Mishaal Rahman noted that Samsung Messages is still the default messaging app in the Canadian and European Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6. This confirms that the change is, at present, applicable to the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 US variants.

FYI: Samsung Messages is still preinstalled in Canadian and European builds for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6. It's only U.S. unlocked/carrier units where it's not preinstalled anymore.



This is something I investigated last week. — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) July 21, 2024

It remains to be seen if this change will roll out to other regions or if it will stay contained in the US region. This news comes hot on the heels of a recent revelation that multiple Samsung apps, including the Samsung Messages app, were spotted with traces of satellite communication.

The report further added that Samsung Galaxy devices could support satellite SMS via Google Messages, allowing Samsung Messages users to be redirected to Google Messages to send satellite SOS messages.