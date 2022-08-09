Google publicly calls upon Apple to adopt RCS messaging

Google today created a new page on the Android website that specifically calls on Apple to implement the RCS messaging standard for any texts sent from iPhone to Android devices (and vice-versa). Presently, Apple utilises SMS and MMS for communicating with Android via the built-in Messages app.

RCS itself is not a new standard on Android, having started the implementation in 2017, followed by an initial launch in 2019. During the I/O conference this year, Google confirmed that over 500 million users are active with RCS enabled on the Android Messages platform.

The official Android Twitter account has tweeted various hints indirectly (as shown below) over the past months to encourage full support by Apple to switch to RCS. This website is the next big push with links to tweet directly at Apple with the hashtag #getthemessage.

#TextsGoGreen hit us different, that’s why we had to drop this unofficial lyric explainer video #GetTheMessage 💚😏 pic.twitter.com/dPxt9yZjCG — Android (@Android) June 18, 2022

If Apple supported RCS, then all text messages between iPhones and Android devices would support many more rich features, such as sharing large media files, read receipts, typing indicators, and sending messages via Wi-Fi. These features are something both the iMessage and RCS platforms support.

Source: The Verge