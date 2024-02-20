Starfield update delivers AMD FSR 3 with frame-gen, XeSS, and save corruption fixes

Starfield players now have a brand-new update waiting for them, and it's a rather important one for PC players especially. After going through a two-week-long beta process on Steam, Starfield Update 1.9.67 is now available for all players with new upscaling and frame-generation tech, as well as bug fixes.

While Nvidia's DLSS 3 upscaling and frame-generation tech is restricted to the latest generation GeForce RTX 40-series and newer graphics cards, AMD's implementation, FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3), is platform agnostic. This allows even past-generation Nvidia, AMD, and Intel graphics cards to utilize frame generation to massively benefit frame rates.

Alongside FSR 3, Intel Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) upscaling technology has also been added. Both of the new options can be found in the Upscaling section on the Display settings page. Plus, a couple of bug fixes have been made to DLSS in Starfield.

While upscaling tech is for now exclusive to the PC version, console players will benefit from the other changes in this update too. The biggest change is the way Bethesda handles FormIDs when loading save files. This should resolve save corruption issues users have been complaining about for a while now.

Here are the full patch notes for Starfield Update 1.9.67:

GRAPHICS Added support for AMD FidelityFXTM Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3). (PC)

Added support for Intel Xe Super Sampling (XeSS). (PC)

Fixed an issue that could make the clouds appear to vibrate when using DLSS performance mode. (PC)

Fixed minor visual artifact that could occur when aiming with a weapon or task swapping. STABILITY Changed how FormIDs are freed when loading saves. This should improve stability for saves that have visited many locations.

Fixed a crash that could happen when making changes to the ship that required all items to be moved to the cargo bay in the Ship Builder menu. MISCELLANEOUS Reverted a change that caused the data menu to open when taking screenshots with F12 (PC)

Fixed an issue causing the resolution scale to reset to 1.0 when switching from Fullscreen to Windowed mode when using DLSS. (PC)

Following this update, Bethesda has another major patch in the works for all platforms in the coming weeks. While exact details have not been released yet, expect this to land around mid-March 2024.