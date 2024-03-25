Bethesda Game Studios offers a small hint at Elder Scrolls VI's development

Today, 30 years ago, on March 25, 1994, developer Bethesda Game Studios and publisher Bethesda Softworks released The Elder Scrolls: Arena for MS-DOS PCs. The fantasy-themed open-world RPG turned out to be just the first game in a long-running franchise of titles for Bethesda, now owned by Microsoft.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) today, Bethesda Game Studios celebrated the 30th anniversary of The Elder Scrolls: Arena and the entire Elder Scrolls series. It has included five mainline RPG games, along with remakes and spin-offs that include the MMO The Elder Scrolls Online, and even mobile games including the recently launched The Elder Scrolls: Castles.

As you might expect, many fans of the series have been waiting patiently for Bethesda to offer up some more information on the next major game in the series, The Elder Scrolls VI. The developer released a very brief teaser trailer to announce the game nearly six years ago at E3 2018.

There has been little to no news about the game's development since then. That's mainly because Bethesda Game Studios decided to focus most of its work on its space-based RPG Starfield, which was released in September 2023.

In today's X post, Bethesda offered a small hint at the development of The Elder Scrolls VI:

Last but not least, yes, we are in development on the next chapter – The Elder Scrolls VI. Even now. returning to Tamriel and playing early builds has us filled with the same joy, excitement, and promise of adventure.

Bethesda and Microsoft will likely not offer any major public updates on the development of The Elder Scrolls VI for a few more years at least, so fans of the five previous main games in the series may have to settle for expansion packs for The Elder Scrolls Online, or updates for The Elder Scrolls: Castles to get their fix for content in this series.