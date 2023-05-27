Blizzard reportedly staged Diablo 4 Q&A with fake accounts

A Twitch streamer said Blizzard created fake accounts to ask the Diablo 4 developers softball questions. He pointed out that the accounts mentioned in the Q&A do not exist or were all created recently.

Quin69 revealed suspicions that Blizzard's Diablo 4 Question and Answer (Q&A) stream might have been staged. The stream, conducted by Future Game Show (FGS) for their YouTube channel, has stirred up speculation among the gaming community.

During the stream, Blizzard representatives claimed to be addressing concerns and answering questions from the community, supposedly sourced from Reddit and Twitter. However, Quin69's investigation suggested that the questions were either from nonexistent accounts or were created by Blizzard using alternate accounts.

The accusations have left fans feeling misled, as they believed they were witnessing an open and transparent Q&A session.

It is important to note that neither side has provided conclusive evidence regarding the origin of the accounts and questions posed in the Q&A video. While some viewers have speculated that FGS could be responsible for faking the questions, others place the blame squarely on Blizzard.

The situation raises concerns about the transparency and integrity of the gaming industry as fans increasingly seek authentic interactions with developers. Accusations of staging Q&A sessions can damage the trust between developers and their community, undermining the credibility of future interactions.

The fallout from these allegations puts additional pressure on Blizzard to address fans' concerns and promptly respond to the controversy. Transparency and accountability will be vital in rebuilding trust with the community, especially given the recent string of controversies surrounding the company.

Source: Quin69 via Reddit