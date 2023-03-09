Get a KFC chicken sandwich, and get a Diablo IV early access Open Beta invite

KFC is offering diablo IV early access open beta keys

Until now, the only way to get early access to the Diablo IV open beta was to pre-order Blizzard's upcoming fantasy action RPG. Not anymore. US residents can now get the early access open beta invite by just buying a chicken sandwich from participating KFC locations.

From now until March 18, US customers who buy selected KFC chicken sandwiches from the KFC website or the KFC app will be sent a code that can be used to get into the Diablo IV early access period of the open beta, which will run from March 17, starting at 9 a.m. PST (noon EST) and end on March 20 at 12 p.m. PST (3 p.m. EST). The promotion says that it will run "while supplies last" which suggests there will be a limited number of open beta codes to grab from KFC.

During the early access part of the open beta, gamers can check out three of Diablo IV's player classes: the Barbarian, the Rogue, and the Sorcerer. They can explore the prologue and Act 1 of the game and bring their character up to Level 25. The full open beta, which will be available to anyone from March 24-27, will add two more player classes, the Druid and the Necromancer.

The full game is coming June 6 to the PC, Microsoft's Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles, and Sony's PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. You can pre-order the game on Amazon now.

