Get a KFC chicken sandwich, and get a Diablo IV early access Open Beta invite

Until now, the only way to get early access to the Diablo IV open beta was to pre-order Blizzard's upcoming fantasy action RPG. Not anymore. US residents can now get the early access open beta invite by just buying a chicken sandwich from participating KFC locations.

From now until March 18, US customers who buy selected KFC chicken sandwiches from the KFC website or the KFC app will be sent a code that can be used to get into the Diablo IV early access period of the open beta, which will run from March 17, starting at 9 a.m. PST (noon EST) and end on March 20 at 12 p.m. PST (3 p.m. EST). The promotion says that it will run "while supplies last" which suggests there will be a limited number of open beta codes to grab from KFC.

During the early access part of the open beta, gamers can check out three of Diablo IV's player classes: the Barbarian, the Rogue, and the Sorcerer. They can explore the prologue and Act 1 of the game and bring their character up to Level 25. The full open beta, which will be available to anyone from March 24-27, will add two more player classes, the Druid and the Necromancer.

The full game is coming June 6 to the PC, Microsoft's Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles, and Sony's PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. You can pre-order the game on Amazon now.

